A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of a League City yacht dealer who investigators say was stalked from a Houston restaurant, police said.
Devan Jordon, 21, of Houston, was charged Friday, according to police records.
Police confirmed Monday that Jordon had been arrested in connection with the killing of Jeff Johnson, 58, who lived in the Marina Village neighborhood of League City, a gated community near South Shore Harbour.
Johnson was shot in the garage of his home June 10 after returning from dinner with his wife at a Houston restaurant, police said.
Police at the time said they believed Johnson and his wife were followed home from the Capital Grille, a steakhouse on Westheimer Road in the Uptown neighborhood of Houston. They said the shooting might be connected to other crimes in which people were targeted after leaving high-end neighborhoods.
Police connected Jordon to the killing after identifying a white Mercedes SUV that was in League City on the night of the shooting and had been linked to other crimes, according to a department statement. Jordon rented the SUV, according to police.
Jordon's DNA was also found in the area of the shooting, police allege.
Jordon was previously arrested in July in Houston and charged with capital murder over the killing of Joshua Sandoval, 29, of Houston. Like Johnson, Sandoval was followed home and shot during a robbery, according to Houston TV station KHOU. Sandoval was killed on May 27, two weeks before Johnson's death.
In October, Houston police announced they had charged 24 people in connection to assaults and robberies targeting people driving luxury cars and wearing expensive jewelry in affluent areas of Houston.
In announcing the charges in October, police said four people had been charged with federal crimes, and five had been charged with capital murder. Jordon was named as one of people involved in the crime ring. Police at the time said the group was connected to Johnson's killing, but didn't announce specific charges.
Jordon was released on bond on Nov. 24, according to court records. He was arrested for Johnson's killing Friday.
Jordon was being held Monday in the Harris County Jail on Monday morning, police said. His bond was set at $1 million, according to police records.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(2) comments
I wonder if the liberal insane left and Soros-backed DA will let this one lose, reducing his bail to $1,000?
Or perhaps a jury member will not want to send such a promising young man to prison or to his death.
