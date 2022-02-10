A Missouri City man was charged Wednesday with capital murder in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a teenager at a La Marque fast food restaurant.
Elijah Daniel Jean, 22, was transferred to the Galveston County Jail after being arrested in Fort Bend County.
When he arrived in Galveston, Jean was charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $300,000 bond on Thursday morning, according to jail records.
He’s the third person charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Miles Christian Mitchell, 18, of Texas City, according to the La Marque Police Department.
Mitchell and his older brother were shot outside the Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764, on March 31, 2019. The brother survived the shooting, according to police.
Police at the time said the brothers were shot after arriving at the restaurant to sell marijuana to a group of other people. Instead of buying drugs, however, the group attempted to rob and then assault the brothers, police said. Police allege Jean was part of the group.
In December, Kaden Joseph Arnold, of Houston, pleaded guilty to Mitchell’s murder and was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, according to court records. Arnold was 15 years old at the time of the shooting and wasn’t named as a suspect at the time.
In August 2019, however, his case was transferred from the juvenile court system to a Galveston County criminal district court, according to court records.
Arnold is accused of being the person who shot Mitchell. Jean was in the car at the time of the shooting, police allege.
Court records indicate Jean was suspected of being involved in the shooting as early as 2019. Police on Thursday said new information arose that led to the capital murder charge.
A third person, who also was a juvenile at the time, was charged in connection to the shooting. The name of that person and the charges filed against him couldn’t be confirmed Thursday.
Arnold, Jean and the third person were the only people expected to be charged in Mitchell’s death, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.