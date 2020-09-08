PORT BOLIVAR
County investigators on Tuesday were working to identify a man whose body washed up Friday on a Bolivar Peninsula beach.
The man's body was found after sunset Friday in the surf near Rettilon Road, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Investigators hadn't identified a cause of death as of Tuesday, Trochesset said. The man wasn't carrying identification and might have been in the water for a long time, Trochesset said.
The man had long hair. His age and race weren't known, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Tuesday, Trochesset said.
Deputies checked with police departments along the Texas coast all the way to Louisiana for reports of a missing person who might match the man's description, Trochesset said. They found no apparent matches.
The man is the second unidentified body to wash up on a Galveston County beach this year. In May, the body of a young Black man was found on Galveston's West End. To date, that man hasn't been identified.
