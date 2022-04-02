GALVESTON
A teenage girl charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of Galveston doctor Nancy Hughes is accused of taking control of an attempted cover-up of the crash in the hours and days after it happened, police said.
Cianna Mims, 18, of Seguin, last week was arrested and charged with failure to report a felony in connection with Hughes' death, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Her boyfriend, Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, is accused of driving the Mercedes Benz SUV that hit Hughes and then fleeing the scene, according to police.
Charging documents released late Friday show that Llewellyn told police that Mims urged him to flee the crash immediately after it happened, and that she refused to contact police after the crash despite being urged to do so by her parents.
Police also said that Mims submitted an insurance claim on the SUV on the day of the crash, claiming that it was damaged by a collision with a deer in Tomball, according to the affidavit.
The crash occurred some time around 6:15 a.m. on March 18 on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard. Hughes was riding her bike alone before sunrise, according to police. She was found dead on the street by passerby with the broken pieces of her bicycle around her, according to police
Llewellyn was arrested on March 20, after Mims' parents, who own a beach house on Bolivar Peninsula, contacted police to report that he and Cianna Mims may have been responsible for the crash.
A probable cause affidavit released late Friday by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office provided more details about what police say happened after the crash.
Mims parents called police on Saturday morning, the day after the crash, and said that Mims was in a crash that struck a person in Galveston, according to the affidavit.
Mims' mother, Teri Mims, said that Cianna Mims initially said that Llewellyn was driving the SUV and that she was sleeping inside when they hit a deer, according to the affidavit. Teri Mims said there wasn't any blood or hair on the vehicle like would be found after hitting a deer, according to the affidavit.
Mims' father, Delve Mims, said he received a phone call from Cianna Mims saying the hit "something" and said she and Logan were driving back to Bolivar Peninsula, according to the affidavit.
Delve Mims said after the phone call he learned about the fatal crash in Galveston and believed his daughter and Llewellyn had hit Hughes, according to the affidavit. Delve Mims said he urged his daughter to return to Galveston and talk to police, but she refused, according to the affidavit.
Police traveled to Seguin on Sunday morning, seized the Mercedes and arrested Llewellyn. The SUV had recently had its windshield replaced and still had purple paint marks on it, matching the color of Hughes' bicycle, according to police.
When police interviewed Llewellyn after his arrest, he said he was driving the SUV and that Mims was in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit. Llewellyn said that he and Mims were talking to each other while coming back from the beach when the SUV hit a bicyclist, according to the affidavit.
Llewellyn said he immediately asked Mims what they should do and that she urged him to leave immediately and drive back to her mother's house on Bolivar Peninsula, according to the affidavit.
They spoke to her parents after the crash, and despite being urged to go to police, Llewellyn and Mims left the peninsula and drove to Houston, where they had the SUV's window repaired, according to the affidavit. They then returned to Seguin, about 200 miles west of Galveston, according to police.
Mims was with Llewellyn when he was arrest in Seguin. When he was being taken into custody, Mims said that that the bicyclist was riding the middle of the road without lights or reflectors and that the bicyclist was at fault for not riding on the sidewalk, according to the affidavit.
Mims made similar comments about Hughes when they talked to each other by phone when he was in the Galveston County Jail, according to the affidavit.
Galveston police haven't publicly said where Hughes was on the roadway when she was hit, although it's believed she was in a westbound lane. A police spokesman told The Daily News that Hughes' bicycle had all the legally required safety equipment, but didn't give specific details about her equipment. In Galveston, bicycles are required to have front and rear lights.
City laws also require bicyclists to ride in the street with traffic in the rightmost lane. Cars are supposed to give bicyclists three feet of space when passing.
Police said they were able to track the couple's movement after the crash using security footage.
Security cameras shows Mims driving the SUV when it drove on to the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry. Police believe she took over driving after the crash, according to the affidavit.
Mims made an insurance claim on her SUV. She told State Farm Insurance that she had struck a deer in Tomball, and requested repairs and a rental car, according to the affidavit.
Mims never contacted police about the crash, according to the the affidavit. Police believe she "intentionally failed" to report the crash, even after being told about Hughes' death, according to the affidavit.
Mims was arrested in San Antonio on March 26. She was brought to Galveston charged with failure to report felony, a misdemeanor, and released on $7,500 bond, according to court records.
Llewellyn was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Saturday morning. He was being held on $200,00 bond.
No court dates have been set for either Mims or Llewellyn.
