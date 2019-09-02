LA MARQUE
One person has died after a Sunday night shooting near La Marque High School.
The person who died was one of two people injured at the intersection of Vauthier Street and FM 1765 around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
A car traveling south Sunday on Vauthier Street slowed down at the intersection when three men ran up to the car and began shooting, Waggoner said. The three people fled on foot after injuring two people, Waggoner said.
The second person who was shot was in stable medical condition at Mainland Medical Center as of Sunday night, Waggoner said.
Police have identified the three shooters and expect charges to follow, but are not yet releasing names, Waggoner said.
