TEXAS CITY

Two paramedics were injured when an 18-wheeler struck their ambulance Friday night on Interstate 45, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Gulf Freeway south.

The ambulance had stopped on the highway to help a motorist with blown-out tire, according to police. While the ambulance was stopped with its lights on, the truck hit it from behind.

The paramedics were in the ambulance at the time. A description of their injuries wasn’t immediately available. The truck driver wasn’t injured.

Both vehicles were damaged and blocked all three lanes on the southbound side of the highway.

The highway was shut down for more than three hours as the crash was investigated and cleared, police said.

No charges were immediately filed, police said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription