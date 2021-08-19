SANTA FE
Authorities Thursday identified the man killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on FM 517 on Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Fischer, 73, of Alvin, died at the scene of the crash near Algoa Friendswood Road at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Fischer was driving a pickup truck that collided with a propane truck, officials said. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said investigators believe the pickup truck entered the opposite lane of traffic before the crash, Trochesset said.
Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no other major injuries were reported, Trochesset said.
