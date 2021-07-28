GALVESTON
A police helicopter was circling the neighborhoods on Galveston Island on Wednesday night, looking for a young person who reportedly escaped police custody while being transported to the city's police station.
Police offered few details about the escape Wednesday night. The search began around 7:30 p.m. near the Galveston Police Station at 601 54th St. As of 11 p.m., police confirmed the search had ended. No further details were available at the time.
Police didn't name the person they were looking for. A spokeswoman said the escapee is wearing leg shackles. Residents should contact police if they spot someone wearing shackles, she said.
No streets were being blocked off. As of 10:30 p.m. a helicopter was circling low around an area not far from where the search began.
The escape didn't occur at the Galveston County Jail, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. The jail and the main Galveston Police Department headquarters are located in the same complex.
(1) comment
So leave my BDSM anklet gear at home when going out tonight? Got it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.