GALVESTON
A Galveston man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for aggravated robbery, the first jury decision in the county since the coronavirus pandemic forced courts across the state to end jury trials.
A jury in the 56th District Court found Dion Anthony Ruffins, 44, guilty of robbing a gas station in Galveston in April 2019, officials said.
Ruffins entered the store wearing a mask and hat, armed with a gun, officials said.
He must serve half his sentence before being eligible for parole, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.