As mourners gathered Saturday for the funeral of well-known island doctor Nancy Hughes, killed last week by a hit-and-run driver, Galveston police disclosed the arrest of an 18-year-old woman on charges of failure to report a felony.
Police obtained a warrant Friday for the arrest of Cianna Mims, who police allege was in present when Hughes was struck and killed. Investigators located her in San Antonio shortly after 7 p.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
The San Antonio Police Department arrested her, with Galveston police investigators present, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Mims was booked into the Galveston County Jail about 3 a.m. Saturday on a $7,500 bond and was released on bail about 9 a.m., according to police.
Police allege Mims was in a car with Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, on the morning of March 18, Hancock said.
Llewellyn has been charged with accident involving injury or death and is accused of driving an SUV that struck and killed Hughes while she was bicycling March 18 on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard.
Llewellyn was brought to the attention of police detectives by a man and woman who said their daughter was in a vehicle that struck a person or object in Galveston, according to an affidavit released to The Daily News.
Their daughter is Llewellyn’s girlfriend and the owner of the silver Mercedes SUV police believe hit Hughes, according to the affidavit.
The girlfriend’s mother told detectives she saw the vehicle at about 7 a.m. Friday, and that it had front-end damage, a shattered windshield on the driver’s side, a broken headlight and damage to the front driver’s side body of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s mother told police her daughter claimed the SUV hit a deer while they were driving in Galveston, according to the affidavit. The girl said she was sleeping and Llewellyn was driving at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.
Police believe a vehicle struck Hughes from behind between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m while she was riding west on Seawall Boulevard. She was fatally injured and police described her bike as demolished.
As of Saturday afternoon, Llewellyn was still in jail on a $200,000 bond. He was arrested March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.