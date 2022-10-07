A credit union employee was charged with theft after an investigation revealed evidence she had stolen more than $340,000 from two dozen client accounts, including some belonging to dead people, police said.
Jacqueline Marie Burns, 55, is charged with theft of property of $300,000 or more and held on $150,000 bond, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Forrest Gandy said.
Burns, who had been employed by the Galveston Government Employees Credit Union, is accused of stealing more than $340,000 from 26 member accounts from October 2018 through July 2020, Gandy said.
“Burns was responsible for maintenance on member accounts as well as ensuring members' monthly statements were delivered by mail,” Gandy said.
Burns was able to identify which accounts were dormant or had not been accessed for extended periods of time, Gandy said.
“The majority of the members victimized were elderly, and some were even deceased,” Gandy said.
Burns is accused of deleting or changing members' mailing addresses so none of the victims would be aware of the unauthorized transactions, Gandy said.
The investigation still is active and additional charges are possible, Gandy said.
“Special recognition goes to detective Stephen Leacroy and his dogged perseverance,” Gandy said.
