Man found running naked along I-45 dies in custody By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSONThe Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the case of a man who died Wednesday in Dickinson Police Department custody after officers found him running naked along Interstate 45.Kenneth Johnson, 41, of Houston, died at the hospital where he’d been transported after police took him into custody, spokesman detective Lupe Vasquez said.Officers were called to I-45 near Deats Road at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a man running naked in the southbound lanes, Vasquez said.Witnesses told police Johnson had been trying to pull on door handles of cars that slowed down to avoid hitting him, Vasquez said.No one was injured on the road and no wrecks occurred because of the incident, he said.Officers transported Johnson to the hospital where he later died, Vasquez said.The department of public safety is investigating the death because Johnson was in police custody. Tags Kenneth Johnson Lupe Vasquez Police Officer Custody Hospital Texas Department Of Public Safety Locations Dickinson Keri Heath Reporter 