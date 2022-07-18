DICKINSON

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the case of a man who died Wednesday in Dickinson Police Department custody after officers found him running naked along Interstate 45.

Kenneth Johnson, 41, of Houston, died at the hospital where he’d been transported after police took him into custody, spokesman detective Lupe Vasquez said.

Officers were called to I-45 near Deats Road at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a man running naked in the southbound lanes, Vasquez said.

Witnesses told police Johnson had been trying to pull on door handles of cars that slowed down to avoid hitting him, Vasquez said.

No one was injured on the road and no wrecks occurred because of the incident, he said.

Officers transported Johnson to the hospital where he later died, Vasquez said.

The department of public safety is investigating the death because Johnson was in police custody.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription