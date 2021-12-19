The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force and a special response team of the La Marque Police Department arrested 12 people Friday in a joint operation, police said.
Police have not released names of the people arrested but said some of them were believed to be connected to a shooting earlier Friday.
The 12 were arrested on various felony drug charges, such as possession, manufacture and delivery of drugs; unlawful carrying of a weapon; outstanding Galveston County and La Marque warrants; and driving with an invalid license, according to a post by the La Marque Police Department on its social media page.
The officers focused on District A of La Marque, which includes the Lake Road and Texas Avenue area, according to the post. The arrests were made as the result of traffic stops, department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said. The groups focus on policing typically high-crime areas, he said.
Earlier Friday, police had responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 2900 block of Patricia Drive, according to the department. When officers arrived, they determined the shots had come from the 1000 block of Layman Street, which dead-ends at Patricia Drive, according to the department.
There had been an argument between a resident of Layman Street and the occupants of a vehicle, police said. A male passenger in the car leaned out the vehicle window with a firearm, police said.
The resident and the passenger of the car exchanged gunfire as the car drove by, police said. A house on Patricia Drive was damaged by gunfire, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
The special response team and task force conducting patrol in the area arrested several people suspected to be connected to the shooting and noted some of the arrested were in possession of firearms and drugs, Waggoner said.
Additional charges could be forthcoming for some of the those arrested, Waggoner said.
