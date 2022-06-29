William Reece is escorted into Judge Jared Robinson’s 405th District Court in Galveston on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Reece pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder for the killings of Laura Kate Smither and Jessica Cain.
Bob Smither, right, father of Laura Kate Smither who was killed in 1997, and his wife, Gay, are consoled Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after William Reece pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in the killing of Smither and Jessica Cain at the Galveston County Courthouse.
A full courtroom gathered Wednesday morning to witness serial killer William Reece plead guilty to two counts of felony murder in the killings of a child and a young woman more than 25 years ago.
Relatives and close friends of Laura Kate Smither, 12, and Jessica Cain, 17, along with investigators who’d worked on the decades-old cases, watched as Reece, 62, entered his plea.
“Your soul shall forever be burdened by these heinous crimes you committed in Galveston County,” said Judge Jared Robinson, who presides over the 405th District Court and sentenced Reece to life in prison.
The plea deal was a long time coming for law enforcement officials, who worked on the case, and for family members.
Smither, of Friendswood, and Jessica Cain, of Tiki Island, both disappeared within four months of each other in 1997.
Reece, 62, had been accused of killing Smither and Caine in Galveston County, one Brazoria County woman and one Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago.
Law enforcement officials in March transferred him to Galveston County from Oklahoma, where he’d been convicted and sentenced to death in the murder of a 19-year-old woman, to stand trial.
A Galveston County grand jury had indicted Reece in 2016 for the murders of Smither and Cain.
In 1998, Reece was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the kidnapping of Sandra Sapaugh, 19, of Webster.
In 2020, he was convicted of 1997 killing Tiffany Johnston, 19, in Oklahoma City. He was sentenced to death last year. Johnston’s body was found near Bethany, Oklahoma in July 1997.
Reece, who was serving serving the 60-year sentence for Sapaugh’s abduction, began cooperating with law enforcement.
He also has been indicted in Brazoria County for the murder of Kelli Cox, 20, of Denton.
Reece has been in custody in Oklahoma for years.
He was transferred to Oklahoma after he, in 2015, led investigators to Cain's and Cox’s bodies, which were buried in a field in Alvin.
Reece’s cooperation in the Texas cases began after DNA evidence connected him to Johnston’s murder in Oklahoma. His cooperation has been described as a bid to avoid the death penalty.
After the Galveston County proceedings, law enforcement will transfer Reece to Brazoria County, where he will appear before a court for Cox’s killing.
