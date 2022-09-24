One dead, one critically injured in Texas City crash By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYA car crash early Saturday morning left one dead and one in critical condition, police said.Officers were called to the scene of a head-on vehicle crash between two Chevrolet SUVs about 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Monticello Drive and Tarpey Road, police saidOne of the vehicles went into a ditch and erupted in flames while the driver was still inside, police said.Police used several fire extinguishers fight the blaze, before the Texas City Fire Department arrived, police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside and had to be cut free, officers said.The driver was taken by helicopter ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.The identities of the drivers have not been released as police attempt to contact next-of-kin.It was not known Saturday afternoon what caused the crash, police said. 