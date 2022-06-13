Authorities identify girl who drowned in Texas City pool By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 13, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITYA 4-year-old girl drowned Saturday in the pool of a Texas City apartment complex, according to the Texas City Police Department.Zoey Jackson, 4, of Texas City, drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 21st St. N., police said. Police were called to the complex just before 9 p.m. to a report of a drowning. The department hadn't released more details about Jackson's death as of Monday. Jackson was with relatives at the pool when she drowned, according to police. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday was performing an autopsy on Jackson's body, officials said. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zoey Jackson Apartment Complex Police Law Medicine Texas City Pool Autopsy Galveston County Locations Texas City John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan charged with drunk driving after fatal Sunday crash in San LeonWoman alleging sexual assault countersues Galveston County developerFriendswood woman killed in driveway accident, police sayMan arrested after shooting in League CityMan arrested in May 20 Texas City shooting deathGalveston golf cart rentals hope new rules create clarityMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in carAsian shares mixed after rate jitters tumble on Wall StreetChild drowns in Texas City pool, police sayCoast Guard's tall ship visit to Galveston begins Friday Collections"Flamingos" flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest Pyramid Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (107) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) When is enough, enough? (63) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (57) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (54) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
