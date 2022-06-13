TEXAS CITY

A 4-year-old girl drowned Saturday in the pool of a Texas City apartment complex, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Zoey Jackson, 4, of Texas City, drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 21st St. N., police said. 

Police were called to the complex just before 9 p.m. to a report of a drowning. The department hadn't released more details about Jackson's death as of Monday. 

Jackson was with relatives at the pool when she drowned, according to police. 

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday was performing an autopsy on Jackson's body, officials said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

