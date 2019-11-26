SAN LEON
A League City man is in custody and accused of stealing a work truck used by a man killed in San Leon last week.
Shane Daniel, 32, was arrested Nov. 21 at a McDonalds in Bacliff, according to an affidavit from the Galveston County District Attorney's Office. Daniel is charged with theft of property greater than $2,500 and less than $30,0000, according to the complaint.
The arrest came a day after James "Scrappy" Jackson, 51, of San Leon, was found dead inside an RV trailer on 16th Street in San Leon, an unincorporated community in east Galveston County.
Jackson owned a scrap metal recycling business in San Leon, officials said.
Jackson died after being stabbed in the torso, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Tuesday. He was found inside his trailer by a friend who had checked on Jackson after being unable to reach him by phone, according to the sheriff's office.
On the night Jackson was found dead, a man called the sheriff's office to report a truck he'd loaned Jackson to use for his business was missing, according to the complaint.
The same man connected the sheriff's office with Daniel, according to the complaint.
The man showed police texts he had exchanged with Daniel, indicating Daniel had keys to the truck and had parked it in the lot of a doughnut shop in Pasadena, according to the complaint.
Daniel left the truck in the parking because it broke down in the road, Trochesset said. A Pasadena police officer helped him move the truck out of the road, which resulted in Daniel being recorded by security cameras at a nearby gas station, Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office recovered the truck at the doughnut shop, but Daniel had already left the area, according to the complaint.
Some time later, the man who told police about Daniel arranged a meeting at the McDonalds, where sheriff's deputies were waiting to take Daniel into custody, according to the complaint.
After Jackson's death last week, sheriff's office investigators said they were looking for one person of interest in Jackson's death. While investigators acknowledged finding the missing truck, they did not confirm someone had been taken into custody until Tuesday.
The investigation was still underway, Trochesset said.
"We are still actively working leads," Trochesset said.
Daniel was held on $80,000 bond and was still in custody Tuesday morning at the Galveston County Jail.
No defense attorney had been assigned to Daniel as of Tuesday, according to Galveston County Court records.
