GALVESTON
A Texas City man was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a shooting in a downtown business while using an illegally possessed gun.
Louis Radzieski, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.
The charges are related to an early morning shooting at the La Playa Latin Club, 1828 Strand, in February 2018. A bar worker at the business was shot during the assault but survived the wound.
The attack caused the Galveston Police Department to deploy a SWAT team around the club for hours. When the team members entered the building, they found it was empty.
Radzieski and Marcos Gomez were arrested eight days after the shooting. Gomez last year pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence related to the shooting.
Radzieski was sentenced to 17 years in prison on the weapon charge and nine year for the assault charge. The gun charge carried a longer sentenced because Radzieski was a felon. He was convicted of burglary in Galveston County in 2004.
