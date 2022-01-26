Texas City Police crime scene unit investigators walk toward evidence at the scene of a shooting at the Mainland Express convenience store on the frontage road of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
A Texas City Police officer stretches crime scene tape across the parking lot at the Mainland Express convenience store on the frontage road of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Texas City Police officers work at the scene of a shooting at the Mainland Express convenience store on the frontage road of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A Texas City Police officer investigates the scene of a shooting at state Highway 3 and 25th Avenue North in Texas City on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. It was one of two separate shooting in the city.
Three people were shot and two died in two separate incidents less than two miles apart on a violent Wednesday afternoon in Texas City.
In the first, which happened about 12:17 p.m., five people got into a physical altercation at the Mainland Express gas station in the 8500 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City Police Department spokesman Senior Officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said. all five people fled the gas station on foot, de la Garza said.
The two people were shot during the argument were found in a home in the 8500 block of Shiloh Street, he said.
One person was declared dead at a hospital and another was transported to the hospital, he said.
As of 7 p.m., the hospitalized person was in stable condition, de la Garza said.
Police were still looking for two suspects but still were investigating the shooting and hadn't made any arrests, he said.
In a separate, second incident at 2:49 p.m. in the intersection of state Highway 3 and 25th Avenue North, a 67-year-old man was shot and transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital where he was later pronounced dead, de la Garza said.
The two shootings were not related, de la Garza said.
Two people were in custody but hadn’t charged them as of 7 p.m., he said.
The people had been on Highway 3 when the shooting occurred, but police weren’t immediately sure whether the shooting had happened while they were driving, de la Garza said.
Police declined to release the names of the two killed people or the people in custody Wednesday night.
Police still were investigating both incidents late Wednesday, he said.
