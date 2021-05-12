BACLIFF
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two underage girls, officials said.
A Galveston County jury early Tuesday found Anthony Green, 53, of Bacliff, guilty of one count of indecency with a child by contact, Assistant District Attorney Brent Haynes said. Green then pleaded guilty to a second count and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and assessed a fine of $10,000.
Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Green in 2019 after learning he’d abused two girls, Haynes said.
Green will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence, Haynes said.
