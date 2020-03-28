GALVESTON
A brush fire in marshland on the east end of Galveston Island kept multiple area fire departments busy on Saturday evening. The fire was expected to burn into this morning, officials said.
The fire began around 8:30 p.m. in a large, grassy area between Seawall Boulevard, Apffel Park Road and Boddeker Road, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
When fire crews arrived, about 20 acres of brush was burning, Olsen said.
“The whole flats were burning," he said.
The fire was east of the residential buildings in the Beachtown subdivision, Olsen said. It did not pose a threat to any residences, he said. No homes or rentals were evacuated, officials said.
Firefighters were taking care with reducing the fire because the area is uneven and is home to snakes and coyotes, Olsen said. He expected fire crews would take multiple hours to douse the blaze.
Mutual aid units from Hitchcock, Texas City, Santa Fe and Jamaica Beach helped fight the fire, Olsen said.
— Reporters Keri Heath and John Wayne Ferguson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.