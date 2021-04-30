SAN LEON
A Kemah man accused of killing a woman inside a trailer in San Leon told investigators he woke up and found the woman dead on the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit released Friday.
But prosecutors charged William Glenn Herron, 54, with murder after investigators found a blunt object covered in blood and hair and witnesses said they’d heard Herron and the woman argue and fight, according to the affidavit.
Herron is accused of killing Mary Elizabeth Hyman inside a trailer in the 600 block of 24th Street in San Leon, an unincorporated community in the east side of Galveston County adjacent to Galveston Bay.
Investigators found Hyman face-up on the floor of the travel trailer with blood on her face and bruising to her face and arms, according to the affidavit.
Herron told investigators he woke up and found her dead, according to the affidavit.
But investigators also found blood on the staircase leading to the front door as well as on rocks leading up to the porch, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police the two had been fighting, and Hyman told the witness she’d been assaulted previously, according to the affidavit.
A forensic investigator also found a blunt object near Hyman’s body, but documents don’t describe what the object is, according to the affidavit.
Hyman was declared dead at the scene.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday determined that Hyman’s death was a homicide, and that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
