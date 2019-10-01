GALVESTON
An 81-year-old man was flown to Galveston on Tuesday morning after falling and injuring himself on a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.
The man fell while aboard the Royal Caribbean ship the Enchantment of the Seas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. How exactly he was injured was not released, but the man was unconscious after the fall, according to the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard helicopter and turboprop plane were launched and sent to the cruise ship, which was about 55 miles off the coast of Galveston.
The man was hoisted aboard the helicopter and flown back to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The man was in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.
— John Wayne Ferguson
