DICKINSON
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night and police are searching for the shooter.
The victim was identified Friday morning as Alfredo Cruz, 23, of Dickinson, police spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
The shooting happened about 9:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of Deats Road, according to the Dickinson Police Department.
Officers received multiple 911 calls about a shooting and arrived to find Cruz with a gunshot wound to his groin, police said.
Cruz was alert and speaking when officers arrived, but later died at a nearby hospital, Vasquez said.
Witnesses told police Cruz and another man had argued in front of a house before the shooting occurred, Vasquez said.
Investigators don't suspect the shooting was random, Vasquez said.
Vasquez asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
"If you saw anything. If you witnessed anything, give us a call," Vasquez said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
