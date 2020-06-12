GALVESTON
A man shot by three Galveston Police Department officers earlier this month threatened to "drop" the officers moments before he was fired on, according to a police complaint released Friday.
Two of the officers said that Russell Lagrone also pointed a shotgun in their direction before they opened fire, according to the complaint.
Russell Lagrone, 56, of Galveston, was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to police records. The new charges were filed against him a day after he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge stems from an accusation that he assaulted a woman in an incident before police arrived at his home on Galveston's West End.
The complaint sheds some new light on the events that led up to the June 3 shooting.
When officers arrived at Lagrone's house on Bay Meadows Drive, he was standing on a second-floor deck holding a shotgun, according to the complaint. He was wearing tan body armor, according to the complaint
Lagrone can be heard on a police body camera recording saying "You might die tonight, though" and "I can drop your ass right where you stand," according to the complaint. The Galveston Police Department has not publicly released the body camera recording from the night of the shooting.
One of the officers' body cameras shows Lagrone turning toward the officer and raising "an object," according to the complaint.
All three officers said in written statements they feared for their own lives or the lives of the other officers, according to the complaint.
The police officers fired and hit Lagrone in the arm, torso and knee, officials said. None of the officers were injured.
Lagrone was being held at the Galveston County Jail on Friday on $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.