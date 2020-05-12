LA MARQUE
A drive-by shooting in La Marque on Monday sent one man to the hospital with gunshot injuries, according to the La Marque Police Department.
At around 12:40 a.m., police were called to the intersection of FM 1765 and Vauthier Road in response to a vehicle collision and a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a car wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection and evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of the adjacent Valero gas station, said Sgt. Forrest Gandy, a detective with the department.
“The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle fired several shots at a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station,” Gandy said. “The suspect is believed to have used some type of assault-style weapon.”
The man hit by gunfire attempted to drive away from the scene and was involved in a collision, Gandy said.
The victim was initially carried to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, by a passerby and later transported by air ambulance to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake 500 W. Medical Center Blvd. in Webster, Gandy said.
As of noon Tuesday, the victim, whose name was not disclosed, remained hospitalized.
Police are seeking information about the driver of the car from which shots were allegedly fired, Gandy said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact La Marque Crime Stoppers, 409-938-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward. Witnesses or people with information can also call Detective Harvey Walton at the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9269.
The La Marque Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the incident, Gandy said.
