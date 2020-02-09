TEXAS CITY
One man died Saturday night after stepping on electrical wires that fell when his car crashed into a power pole, knocking power out for some Texas City residents, police said.
The Texas City man, 28, was driving south on state Highway 146 near the intersection with FM 1765 about 7:30 p.m. when his 2012 black Infiniti G37 crashed into an electrical pole, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The man got out of the car to inspect the damage and stepped on the electrical wires, Bjerke said.
He was declared dead at the scene, Bjerke said.
Police are not releasing his name.
A woman, 20, in the passenger seat of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries related to the crash, Bjerke said.
Power was out for some Texas City residents because of the incident, but police didn’t have information on how long the outage lasted and how many residents it affected, Bjerke said. Power was back on Sunday morning, he said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Bjerke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.