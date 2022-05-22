A Galveston County sheriff’s deputy was transported via life flight to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital early Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a car wreck, officials said.
Deputies also arrested Darius Gilbert, 22, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the wreck, officials said.
The deputy was assisting with a crash on Highway 87 in Crystal Beach about 1:30 a.m. when another vehicle drove into the deputy, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
County records indicate Gilbert was arrested in the 2500 block of Highway 87.
The deputy was transported to the hospital with a head injury, broken arms and compound fractures in his leg, he said.
The Department of Public Safety worked the incident, Trochesset said.
This weekend is considered Jeep “Go Topless” Weekend, when jeep enthusiasts travel to Bolivar Peninsula to show off their vehicles.
There weren’t a huge number of jeeps, but the beaches were busy and the sheriff’s office staffed up like it was a Fourth of July weekend, Trochesset said.
“It was busy,” Trochesset said. “The beach was extremely packed.”
The sheriffs office made over 100 arrests Saturday on Bolivar Peninsula, he said.
Gilbert was being held on a $100,000 bond, Trochesset said. Galveston County Jail records didn’t yet show Gilbert in inmate records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.