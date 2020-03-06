LEAGUE CITY
A former Space City Intermediate School math teacher is accused of engaging in sexual relationships with several of her students.
Samantha Ashley McFerrin, 29, of League City, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and sexual assault of a child between ages 14 and 17 and was jailed Tuesday in Harris County, according to court records. She was free Friday on $70,000 bond.
McFerrin’s attorney, Christopher Tritico, told The Daily News he couldn’t say much as of Friday because he was still gathering facts about the case.
Tritico urged the public to refrain from judging his client before the full facts were known.
McFerrin, who taught eighth grade, resigned during an investigation into allegations against her, Clear Creek Independent School District Superintendent Greg Smith said.
Campus administrators learned about a possible inappropriate relationship Feb. 7, a Friday, after the school day had ended and began an investigation with Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies the next Monday, Feb. 10, Smith said.
A student told campus officials that a female classmate had told him that another boy had bragged about having sex with McFerrin, according to a probable cause affidavit.
School officials interviewed a female student Feb. 11, who stated she’d become friends with McFerrin via the smartphone application Snapchat in May 2018, that she and McFerrin sometimes visited on weekends and that McFerrin confided about a sexual relationship with a male student, according to the affidavit.
The girl said McFerrin would lie to her husband about a family commitment and instead would meet with a student for sex in her truck, according to the affidavit.
That student, who was 14, later claimed he and McFerrin had become friends because she let students she liked sit behind her desk to do school work, according to the affidavit.
The boy alleged he and McFerrin eventually began conversing on Snapchat and that she began revealing private things such as buying nicotine for students and smoking marijuana with some of them, according to the affidavit.
When the student began ninth grade, McFerrin told him she missed him and they started seeing each other outside of school, according to the affidavit. McFerrin also began sharing nude photographs with him, according to the affidavit.
Eventually the two began having sex in her truck, which she parked outside his house, according to the affidavit. The two had sex at least 15 times, according to the affidavit.
School administrators also learned about another male student, this one 13, who also had nude photographs of McFerrin on his phone, according to the affidavit.
The 13-year-old student told investigators McFerrin added him on Snapchat and soon asked him to send her nude photos and sent him some of her, according to the affidavit. McFerrin also asked the student to study in her classroom, according to the affidavit.
The student alleged he and McFerrin had kissed, touched inappropriately and that she had performed oral sex on him twice in her classroom, according to the affidavit.
Smith had submitted a report to the Texas State Board of Education Certification, which investigates educator misconduct and determines whether a teacher’s certification should be revoked, he said.
Anyone with information that might aid the investigation should call 281-284-0053, Smith said.
