SAN LEON
A San Leon man was arrested Thursday and accused of hitting, kicking and strangling a young girl, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The girl, who was described as being younger than 14, alleged the abuse happened after she had been made to perform conditioning drills as punishment, and was accused of moving too slow, according to a complaint from the sheriff's office.
Lloyd Allen Coleman, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged with injury to a child, according to the complaint.
The complaint does not identify the girl or her relationship to Coleman. Police became involved after the girl's mother fled the home they shared with Coleman, according to the complaint.
Police met with the woman after she asked for help safely retrieving things from her home, according to the complaint. Deputies noticed the girl had multiple injuries, including swelling on her face, a black eye and scratches on her neck and face, according to the complaint.
During an interview with police and child abuse specialists, the girl accused Coleman of striking her with a leather belt and then taking her to Spillway Park in Texas City for "conditioning," according to the complaint.
The girl said she was made to run and perform bear crawls, high knees, zig zags and other exercise drills at the park, according to the complaint. She said Coleman dragged her by her hair, punched, slapped, kicked, scratched and strangled her when she performed the drills too slowly, according to the complaint.
During an interview with police, Coleman told investigators he spanked the girl and took her to the park as punishment, because he felt she wasn't being honest about a boy she was seeing, according to the complaint.
He told investigators he possibly twice struck the girl in the face by mistake while he was trying to hit her in the arm, according to the complaint.
Coleman was arrested on Thursday, according to the police records. His bond was set at $10,000, according to police records. He was no longer listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday afternoon, according to the complaint.
