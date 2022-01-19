A woman arrested earlier this month told police she stabbed a man in the chest during a struggle and assault inside a home on Tallow Drive.
Police doubted her story of self-defense and charged her with murder, according to arrest documents released to The Daily News.
Kerrieanna Vasquez, 20, of La Marque, was arrested and charged with murder on Jan. 2. She’s accused of killing her boyfriend, Phillip Green, 22, of Galveston, inside her mother’s home on a Sunday afternoon.
Vasquez was arrested hours after calling police to report the stabbing, according to a police complaint from the La Marque Police Department.
Just before 2 p.m., police were called to Vasquez’s home on Tallow Drive, where she told officers she had stabbed Green in the chest, according to the complaint.
Vasquez told investigators that Green had come to her house and the two of them had gone to her bedroom when they began arguing, according to the complaint.
Vasquez said the argument escalated and Green slapped her on both sides of the face and attempted to choke her by putting his hands around her throat, according to the complaint.
During the fight, Vasquez said they fell onto a bed and that she grabbed a knife that was on the floor near them, according to the complaint. She said they struggled again and that’s when she stabbed Green in the chest, according to the complaint.
Vasquez called 911 after the stabbing and also called her mother, according to the complaint.
Police said there weren’t any signs of a struggle inside the house and that Vasquez didn’t have any signs of injury to her face or neck, according to the complaint.
Vasquez was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $150,000 bond as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records. She had no defense attorney listed in court records as of Wednesday morning.
