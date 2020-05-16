Update, 5:24 p.m.
The standing on FM 646 has ended with one man dead.
Police believe the man who was in the car at the center of the standoff gave himself a fatal injury, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiners Office has been called to the scene and a cause of death has not officially been determined, Griffith said.
A standoff between police and the man began around 4:30 p.m. following a police pursuit and crash in League City. Police blocked traffic on FM 646 between Walker Street and Interstate 45 after the man refused to leave his vehicle following the crash.
Police did not immediately release details about the incident that led up to the crash.
The man was not immediately identified.
Police planned to release more details about the incident later tonight, Griffith said.
LEAGUE CITY
An apparent standoff has police diverting traffic at a major intersection in League City.
The League City Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of FM 646 between Walker Street and Interstate 45. The intersection is a major roadway adjacent to the Victory Lakes Shopping Center.
Officers are attempting to arrest a person who was involved in a pursuit and is now refusing to leave the car, police said.
Police described the scene as "active" but did not release any other details about the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
