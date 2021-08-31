TEXAS CITY
A Texas City police officer shot and wounded a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person, officials said.
The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. on Strom Road, just off FM 517, spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police planned to review body-camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday, Bjerke said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office would be taking over investigation of the shooting, he said.
The sheriff's office was called to investigate the shooting soon after it occurred, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. It's typical for the sheriff's office to take over an investigation of a shooting involving a local police department.
Trochesset didn’t know whether any shots were fired at the Texas City police department officers who first arrived at the scene, he said.
The Texas City officer who fired the shot was sent away from the scene and back to the police department soon after the shooting occurred, Trochesset said.
The man was shot in the torso, Trochesset said. He was alive when first responders arrived, and was flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, Trochesset said. No one else was injured in the incident.
It's unclear whether the man was armed when he was shot. Trochesset said his understanding was that the man had a gun, but then called his understanding of the incident "preliminary."
The shooting occurred near the end dead-end road of single-family ranch homes, south of FM 517. The homes on Strom Road have a Dickinson mailing address, but the area is within the jurisdiction of the Texas City Police Department.
