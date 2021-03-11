SANTA FE
Two people were hospitalized and suspected of being drug impaired Wednesday after a chase that sent Santa Fe police across the county.
A Santa Fe police officer tried to stop a vehicle on state Highway 6 near Algoa for the improper display of car registration, spokesman Capt. Robert Shores said.
The driver didn't pull over for the officer and drove north on FM 517, east onto Interstate 45 through Dickinson, Shores said.
The car made a U-turn at Exit 4, drove into Texas City on state Highway 3 and was stopped when La Marque police used spikes to deflate the the tires, Shores said.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 35-year-old man, were sent to the hospital because police suspected they’d ingested illegal substances.
No one was injured during the chase, Shores said. Police wouldn't release the names of the people in the car and no charges had been filed as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Shores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.