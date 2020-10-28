LEAGUE CITY
A man is dead and a woman faces felony charges after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that also led to a good Samaritan's pickup being stolen, police said.
Keniqua Pleasant, 19, of La Marque, was charged with failure to stop and render aid and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to the crash, detective John Griffith, spokeswoman for the League City Police Department, said. Her bond is set at $50,000
Jeremy Campbell, of League City, died in the crash, Griffith said.
The cascading crash happened just after 1 p.m. along the feeder road on the southbound side of Interstate 45, near the exit for League City Parkway, Griffith said.
Several vehicles were exiting the freeway when one struck the vehicle at the front of the line, pushing it from the exit ramp into the main lane, where it was struck by a third vehicle, Griffith said.
The force of that collision sent the first vehicle into a median and into a bulldozer, Griffith said. The driver of that vehicle, Campbell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness to the accident stopped and got out of his car to help Campbell, Griffith said. A woman then got out of her vehicle, which was damaged in the initial crash, and took off in the good Samaritan's truck.
Police later found the truck abandoned on Bay Area Boulevard and Houston police detained a woman walking nearby, Griffith said.
