FRIENDSWOOD
Two men were arrested and accused of attempting to steal purses from shoppers at a Friendswood grocery store, police said.
Sha'mon O'Bryant, 21, of Rosenberg, and Levante Eaglin, 21, of Pearland, were charged Monday with theft from person, according to the Friendswood Police Department.
Two women told police they were inside a Kroger grocery store, 151 N. Friendswood Drive, Monday afternoon, when men grabbed purses they had placed in the child seat of their grocery carts, police said.
The men ran from the grocery store and drove away in a car, according to police.
Police were able to identify the car because an Uber driver had taken a picture of it as the men were running through the parking lot carrying purses, according to police.
Both men were held on $2,500 bond, according to police. Eaglin was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. O'Bryant was no longer listed in custody on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
And this is why you don't leave your purse or anything that could be stolen in a grocery cart. I've seen many women leave their purses wide open and walk off to get something.
