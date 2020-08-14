GALVESTON
The mother of two young children seriously injured in a car crash last week has been charged with drunken driving, according to the Galveston Police Department. The children’s father also is facing child endangerment charges, police said.
Brittany Repasky, 31, of Damon, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15, according to police.
Repasky was released Monday from the Galveston County Jail after posting bond, according to court records.
Repasky was arrested after a crash on the outbound side of the causeway about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The crash happened when a Lexus sedan drove into the back of a Mercury sedan, police said. Four people in the Mercury, including Repasky, a 31-year old man, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were injured, police said.
The girl was seriously injured in the crash, suffering several facial fractures and brain bleeding, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday. The girl still was hospitalized Thursday at the University of Texas Medical Branch, police said.
Witnesses told police the crash happened when the Mercury suddenly stopped in the lane of traffic, according to the affidavit.
The man told police he and Repasky had been drinking before getting into the car and got into an argument while driving.
Police identified the man, but The Daily News, in keeping with a longstanding policy, has withheld his name because he had not been officially charged with any criminal offense.
During the argument, the man called police from inside the car because Repasky was “driving crazy,” according to the affidavit. After she made him hang up the phone, the man stopped the car in the roadway by pulling the emergency brake, according to the affidavit.
While investigating the crash, police found cans of beer and a bottle of cinnamon whiskey in the car, according to the affidavit. Repasky also smelled of alcohol and had difficulty walking, according to the affidavit.
She was arrested and held on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
Police also have obtained a warrant for the man over charges of child endangerment but had not executed the warrant as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.
