LEAGUE CITY
Police Tuesday were searching for a 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen by his family since January, officials said.
Cortland Kerr, 37, who has no permanent residence and stays with friends, hasn’t contacted his family in almost a year, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department. Kerr was last seen at Chili’s Bar & Grill, 2845 Interstate 45.
Local hospital and shelters show no record of Kerr, but investigators don’t believe foul play is involved, Griffith said.
Anyone with information should call 281-554-1873 or 281-332-2566, Griffith said.
