LEAGUE CITY
Volunteer firefighters late Wednesday were battling a blaze at a home in the 1900 block of Kingston Cove, police confirmed.
The fire broke out in the afternoon at the house near Lloyd R. Ferguson Elementary School while the family was home, but everyone got out of the house and no one was injured as of late Wednesday, said Det. John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Investigators don’t yet know what started the fire, Griffith said.
