Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.