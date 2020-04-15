SAN LEON
The woman killed Tuesday in a fire at a San Leon home was identified Wednesday.
Helen Wait, 64, of San Leon, died after her home on 14th Street in San Leon caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The office hasn't yet determined the cause or manner of Wait's death, officials said. The cause of the fire still was under investigation Wednesday, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
No one else was injured in the fire.
— John Wayne Ferguson
