POLICE
Police suspect foul play in case of roadside body
LA MARQUE
La Marque police suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found early Friday on the southbound feeder road of Interstate 45.
A witness called 911 at about 7:30 a.m. to report finding a body in the overgrowth just off the feeder road near FM 519, said Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the police department.
Investigators on Friday evening still weren’t sure what caused the man’s death or when he died, but they had come to suspect foul play, Waggoner said.
Officers were still attempting to identify the body and notify the man’s next of kin, Waggoner said.
The man appeared to be middle-aged, Waggoner said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 409-938-9235, Waggoner said.
— Matt deGrood
