GALVESTON
A man who was injured in a Monday crash while fleeing police in a stolen SUV died from his injuries, the Galveston Police Department said Thursday.
Jim Battle Brown, 40, of Galveston, was injured in a crash early Monday near the intersection of FM 519 and the Interstate 45 feeder road in La Marque, police said.
The crash ended a police chase that began on the Galveston Causeway after a person reported an SUV being stolen from a home at 3400 Broadway, police said.
Police accused Brown of running a red light and striking a white Chevy Silverado, police said. He was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in critical condition, police said. Two passengers in the Silverado suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Brown died Monday, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office. Police announced his death on Thursday morning.
Three Galveston Police Department units were involved in the chase, department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said. The chase and crash are being reviewed by the department's internal affairs division, she said.
