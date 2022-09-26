Texas City man dies in one-car accident in Dickinson By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSONA 27-year-old man from Texas City died after the vehicle he was driving struck a concrete barrier in the 3700 block of the Interstate 45 northbound frontage road, police said.The police department identified the victim as Johnny Lynn Washington Jr.Police at about 2:21 a.m. Monday morning received a call in reference to a motor vehicle accident, police said.The caller told dispatch it appeared the vehicle had flipped several times, said detective Guadalupe Vasquez of the Dickinson Police Department.Patrol officers found the vehicle in a grassy median at the intersection of FM 517 and I-45, police said.Officers approached the vehicle and found a deceased man. No other occupants were in the car in the one-vehicle crash, Vasquez said.Dickinson EMS arrived and confirmed the victim was deceased, Vasquez said.The League City Police Department's accident reconstruction team arrived on the scene and assisted with the investigation, Vasquez said.The crash still is under investigation, Vasquez said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Post a comment as anonymous Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 