GALVESTON
Four people were sent to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital after a truck collided with a golf cart in an intersection of Broadway on Monday evening, police said.
A Chevrolet truck driving west on Broadway crashed with a golf cart heading south at the intersection with 19th Street at 6:35 p.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
The truck, driven by a 57-year-old man, had a red light at the intersection and the golf cart, driven by a woman, 35, had a green light, Hancock said.
There were also three girls in the golf cart, 15, 13 and 8 years old, Hancock said. All four people in the golf cart were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. They were vacationing in Galveston, he said.
The driver of the truck didn't seek medical treatment and was issued multiple citations, Hancock said. He was visiting Galveston for work, Hancock said.
