TEXAS CITY
Police are searching for a man who fired a gun at Stuttgarden Tavern late Wednesday after being involved in an argument, officials said.
Investigators have identified a suspect in the shooting and are working to secure a warrant but declined to release a name Thursday morning, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
Officers at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday received a call about shots fired at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, officials said. Investigators quickly learned a possible suspect had left the scene.
Witnesses told police two men got into an argument, during which one man pulled a gun and began firing inside the restaurant, police said.
The man who pulled then gun then fled in a vehicle, police said.
Police are asking that anyone with information call 409-643-5720.
