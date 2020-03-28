BAYOU VISTA
Three people were charged with evading arrest after a Bayou Vista police office pursued two stolen vehicles and fired shots at the driver of one of those vehicles, officials said.
No one was injured and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office is still looking for at least one other possible suspect, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A Bayou Vista police officer began pursuing two cars after hearing an out-of-county transmission over the radio to the Galveston Police Department about stolen vehicles from the College Station area, Trochesset said.
The officer followed the two cars — a black Nissan Rouge and a silver Honda Pilot — to the area of Buc-ee's, 6201 Gulf Freeway, where he lost sight of the vehicles, Trochesset said.
One of the vehicles had a tracking device on it, so the officer followed the cars to a park in a subdivision east of Lago Mar Boulevard, Trochesset said. Some of the people fled on foot into the subdivision and others fled in the Honda south on I-45, Trochesset said.
While the car was driving toward him, the officer was afraid he would be run over and fired several shots, Trochesset said. No one was struck, Trochesset said, adding that he was unsure if any of the suspects fired back.
The officer followed the suspects on foot. Other officers found the Honda crashed under the overpass at FM 1765 and I-45, where it couldn't navigate a turn, Trochesset said.
Police found two pistols in the Nissan and one pistol in the Honda, all of which were stolen from the Bryan area, Trochesset said.
Police arrested three men, one 17, one 18 and one 19 years old, Trochesset said. All three were from the College Station and Bryan area, he said. At 6:30 p.m., it was unclear if there were other people still at large, Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of anyone involved, Trochesset said.
The investigation is ongoing.
