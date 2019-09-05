GALVESTON
A motorcyclist died on Broadway after slamming into an 18-wheel truck trailer Wednesday night.
Daniel Hood, 39, of Texas City, was killed about 11 p.m. when the motorcycle he was driving hit the right rear corner of the truck about, department spokesman Cpt. Joshua Schirard said.
Galveston police officers stopped at the intersection of 27th Street and Broadway saw a white and green Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west on Broadway run a red light at what they estimate was more than 100 mph, Schirard said.
Officers lost sight of the motorcycle almost immediately, but drove after it and found the driver of the motorcycle had crashed into the truck, which was turning north onto 36th Street from Broadway, Schirard said.
Police identified Hood as the driver of the motorcycle, Schirard said. Hood was not wearing a helmet and sustained head trauma and other injuries, Schirard said. Hood was pronounced dead after the arrival of Galveston emergency responders, Schirard said.
No charges have been filed or are expected, Schirard said.
