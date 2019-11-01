GALVESTON
A man was found dead on a Galveston beach late Friday afternoon, police said.
The man's body was found near the bottom of a set of stairs on the seawall at 77th Street, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Emergency responders were called to a report of a unconscious man on the west end of the seawall about 5 p.m., Hancock said. The man was declared dead at the scene.
Police did not release any identifying information about the man on Friday.
The man's death was under investigation. The death is not connected to the Lone Star Rally, Hancock said.
— John Wayne Ferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.