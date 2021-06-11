GALVESTON
A man was found dead on a Seawall beach Friday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Few details were immediately available.
The body was found about 6 a.m. on the beach at 51st Street. It is believed to have washed onto the beach from the Gulf of Mexico, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
Police haven't determined whether the man's death was accidental or an act of homicide or suicide, Papillion said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
