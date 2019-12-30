SANTA FE
Police have identified the two people found dead Saturday in a mobile home as Cassandra Ann Block, 28, and John Travis Green, 32.
Police found both people dead in the 13200 block of Seventh Street about 2:30 p.m., Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Lt. Greg Boody said.
Block and Green were both from Santa Fe.
Police reported no obvious signs of foul play, but did report finding narcotics in the bedroom, Boody said.
Both bodies were transported to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, Boody said.
The case is still under investigation, Boody said.
